Kuwait will remain loyal to Palestinian cause: new Emir

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, according to Quds Press.

Haniyeh offered condolences over the death of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, hailing the stances of the late Emir in backing the Palestinian cause.

The Kuwaiti Emir, for his part, stressed on remaining loyal to the legacy of the late Emir regarding Palestine.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States.

