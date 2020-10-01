Ghalibaf condoles passing of Emir of Kuwait

In his message to the speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq al-Ghanim, Ghalibaf expressed his condolences over the Late Emir's death and emphasized his role in resolving regional issues through political settlements.

He further congratulated Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah for his appointment as the new Emir of Kuwait.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States.

He had been in hospital in the United States since July after having undergone surgery in Kuwait the same month.

