Rouhani felicitates Nigeria on Independence Day

In a message to his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, Rouhani congratulated the African government and nation on the 60t anniversary of its independence.

He also hoped for the promotion of cooperation between Tehran and Abuja in the bilateral, regional and international fields considering the ample opportunities for political, economic and parliamentary interaction.

Nigeria’s Independence Day marks the African nation’s proclamation of independence from British rule on October 1, 1960.

MAH/IRN 84061276