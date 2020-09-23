Iran, Nigeria discuss energy coop.

During the meeting which took place on Tuesday in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, the Iranian ambassador and Nigerian minister discussed topics of mutual interest.

Emphasizing the many commonalities between Iran and Nigeria in the field of energy, including the membership of the two countries in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Assembly of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the two sides stressed the need to further expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

Iranian ambassador presented his credentials to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja in September.

