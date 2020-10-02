Iran ready to coop. with China on COVID-19 vaccine

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani felicitated the Chinese National Day and expressed readiness for increased cooperation with Beijing, especially in producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

25-year agreement to open new chapter in Iran-China ties: Jahangiri

First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri expressed congratulations to the Chinese officials and people on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the establishment of Modern China which is celebrated on October 1.

COVID-19 infects 3,825, kills 211 in Iran in 24h

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus disease has claimed 211 lives in the country in the past 24 hours. The Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said that the death toll has raised to 26,380. She noted that 3,825 new cases have been confirmed which brings the total number of infections to 461,044.

Hundredfold increase of knowledge-based firms in 7 yrs

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the number of knowledge-based companies has increased a hundredfold since seven years ago.

MR