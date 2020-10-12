Rouhani felicitates Spain on ‘National Day’

In his message to Spain’s King Felipe VI, Rouhani wrote, “Tehran and Madrid have enjoyed close and historical relations that will support friendship between the two nations and strengthen mutual ties in future.”

He also felicitated Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President of the Government of Spain on Independence Day and reiterated, “Constructive interaction and expansion of relations with Spain, as one of the important countries of the European Union (EU), based on mutual respect and interests, has been one of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the past years."

In these messages, President Rouhani prayed to the Almighty God to bestow health and success for the King and President of Government of Spain and wished prosperity for the people of this country.

MA/IRN84072842