Salehi names countering US as path to protect multilateralism

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi who delivered a speech virtually at the 64th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, voiced Iran's readiness to cooperate with the international community to return diplomacy and multilateralism to the center of international relations.

"It is no secret that international organizations are under political pressure from some countries, and the IAEA is no exception. On the one hand, at this critical juncture for multilateralism, the reason for the existence of the United Nations system has been seriously questioned, and on the other hand, the International Atomic Energy Agency has faced very serious challenges of its kind since its inception," Salehi said.

Salehi, however, appreciated the international community's opposition to the US proposal to extend arms embargo on Iran and rejection of US claim to use the snapback mechanism, saying, "Members of the UN Security Council in New York have rightly indicated that they are unwilling to compromise on these achievements because of the intimidation of a particular member state."

"13 of the 15 members of the Security Council not only unanimously rejected the US resolution on the extension of the arms embargo against Iran, which was in clear violation of UNSCR 2231, but also they refused to recognize the United States as a participant of JCPOA to use special mechanisms of this agreement to return the ended Security Council sanctions," he added.

"This is a real achievement that must be safeguarded," Salehi stressed.

Being updated...

ZZ/IRN84048764