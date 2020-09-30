FM Zarif condoles death of Emir of Kuwait

In an Arabic tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, "The news of death of Emir of Kuwait, who drew a picture of moderation and equilibrium for Kuwait and the region, hurt our hearts."

“We ask the God Almighty to bestow mercy on him and provide security, stability, progress and prosperity for the Kuwaiti government and its people in the shadow of the new government," he added.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States, Aljazeera reported.

Kuwait’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 91, had been in hospital in the United States since July after having undergone surgery in Kuwait the same month.

MA/5036481