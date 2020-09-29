  1. Politics
Sep 29, 2020, 10:45 PM

Sheikh Nawaf appointed as new Emir of Kuwait

Sheikh Nawaf appointed as new Emir of Kuwait

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tue. in a statement announced that Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, a former crown prince, was appointed new Emir of Kuwait.

Speaker of Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq al-Ghanim in a twet announced that the inauguration ceremony of new Kuwaiti Emir will be held on Sept. 30.

The State of Kuwait declared a public mourning for a period of 40 days.

Emir of Kuwait Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah passed away on Tuesday at the age 91.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States.

Kuwait’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah had been in hospital in the United States since July after having undergone surgery in Kuwait the same month.

His designated successor is his brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

MA/IRN84059379

News Code 164151

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News