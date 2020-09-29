Sheikh Nawaf appointed as new Emir of Kuwait

Speaker of Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq al-Ghanim in a twet announced that the inauguration ceremony of new Kuwaiti Emir will be held on Sept. 30.

The State of Kuwait declared a public mourning for a period of 40 days.

Emir of Kuwait Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah passed away on Tuesday at the age 91.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States.

Kuwait’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah had been in hospital in the United States since July after having undergone surgery in Kuwait the same month.

His designated successor is his brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

