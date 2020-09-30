  1. Politics
AEOI chief extends condolences over death of Emir of Kuwait

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi expressed his condolence over the demise of Emir of Kuwait Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

Salehi offered his condolences over the Late Emir's death to the Charge d'affaires of Kuwait’s embassy in Tehran on Wednesday.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States.

He had been in hospital in the United States since July after having undergone surgery in Kuwait the same month.

In a statement on Tuesday, The Kuwaiti Cabinet announced that Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, a former crown prince, has been appointed as the new Emir of Kuwait.

