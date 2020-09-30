AEOI chief extends condolences over death of Emir of Kuwait

Salehi offered his condolences over the Late Emir's death to the Charge d'affaires of Kuwait’s embassy in Tehran on Wednesday.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States.

He had been in hospital in the United States since July after having undergone surgery in Kuwait the same month.

In a statement on Tuesday, The Kuwaiti Cabinet announced that Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, a former crown prince, has been appointed as the new Emir of Kuwait.

FA/ 5037439