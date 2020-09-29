Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91

Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States, Aljazeera reported.

Earlier, Al-Mayadeen announced that Kuwait television interrupted its regular programs and changed to Quranic verses on Tuesday, a move which often signifies the death of a senior member of the Persian Gulf Arab state’s ruling family.

Kuwait’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 91, had been in hospital in the United States since July after having undergone surgery in Kuwait the same month.

His designated successor is his brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

