Pres. Rouhani felicitates Turkmenistan on Independence Day

President Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow,

Honorable President of Turkmenistan,

I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of Turkmenistan on the Independence Day of the country.

As two close neighbors from the beginning of the independence of that country, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan have displayed excellent relations replete with good neighborliness, and today, Turkmenistan has turned into an advanced, exceptional country under Your Excellency’s management and efforts.

I hope that relations between the two countries further develop in political, economic and cultural fields to deepen regional peace and stability, as well as welfare of their people, by being inspired by the cultural richness and common historical backgrounds.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the noble people of Turkmenistan prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Turkmenistan participated in the referendum held in March 1991 in an attempt to preserve the Soviet Union as a renewed federationwith the 98.26% voters approved. It is the main state holiday in Turkmenistan and is celebrated in Turkmenistan annually on September 27.

