TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Following the strict order of the Leader to fight against the Coronavirus comprehensively, on Tuesday, a pharmacy for Covid-19 patients was inaugurated by the Iran Army Ground Forces.

The pharmacy was inaugurated in the presence of the Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, and Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili, the head of the presidential office.