Iran ready to install chopper night vision sys. for friends

Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani also said Sunday, “Today, helicopter fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Aviation is considered as the superior power in West Asia in the field of combat capability and deterrent power”

He pointed to the manufacturing of relevant parts and equipment and added, “We managed to launch and activate parts manufacturing industry in Army Aviation, as emphasized by Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

He put the current number of parts and equipment manufactured in Iran’s Army Aviation at 500, which have been installed on helicopters.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Ghorbani pointed to the installation of nigh vision systems on helicopters as one of the salient projects of Army Aviation and added, “Installation of a night vision system on helicopters was one of the measures developed by experts, pilots, technical personnel of Army Aviation Force and knowledge-based companies for the first time in the country and West Asian region.”

The night vision systems installed on helicopters were tested at military war games in the various operational region, he added.

Referring to the measures taken by Army Aviation Force for overhauling helicopters, he said, “Overhauling helicopters was a difficult task which was launched at the unsparing support of commander of Iran’s Army Ground Force.”

Not only Iran’s Army Aviation does not need any relevant part and equipment to be imported into the country, but also it can export these parts and equipment to Islamic and friend countries if requested, the commander underscored.

