IRICA: Iran apparel exports to 29 countries hit $35mn in five months

The Spokesman of the Iranian Customs Administration announced that in the first 5 months of the year (March 20-September21), Iran has exported more than 4,527 tons of clothing worth $35,190 million to 29 countries of the world.

World’s response to US a "big No": Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the international community said a “big No” to attempts by the United States to unilaterally reimpose sanctions on Iran under the name of the United Nations.

Iran-Afghanistan joint trade exhibition kicks off in Kabul

The Iran-Afghanistan joint trade exhibition kicked off today in Kabul with the participation of representatives of a large number of Iranian and Afghan companies.

US can impose neither negotiations nor war on us: Rouhani

Addressing the 75th UN General Assembly via videoconference on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani noted that the US can impose neither negotiations nor war on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran, Slovenia stress boosting parliamentary coop.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Slovenia emphasized the need for broadening and enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Tehran-Moscow interaction to go on despite US sanctions

The Chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee said despite the latest 'pre-election' surge of America's sanctions activity, Russian-Iranian interaction will go on.

Defense Min.:

Iran retains right to prosecute Gen. Soleimani's assassinators

Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that the right to prosecute the assassinators of Martyr Soleimani remains in force.

Iran, Austria discuss direct flights resumption

Iran and Austria have reviewed the conditions for reviving the direct flights between the two countries which have been facing major slump after the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran registers 3,712 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 3,712 COVID-19 infections and 178 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Rear Admiral Sayyari: Enemy not dares to attack Iran due to IRGC, Army unity

Hailing the unity of the Army and IRGC in monitoring Iran’s ground, maritime, and aerial spaces, Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army noted that the enemy does not dare to attack Iran due to such union.

Venezuelan FM: Venezuela-Iran to continue ties despite US sanctions

Venezuela has denounced the new US aggression to the international community, and the pressures on Tehran and Caracas, saying that the two sides will continue amicable ties despite such sanctions.

‘Iran has no preference for outcome o f US vote’: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated Iran’s lack of preference for the next president of the United States.

MAH