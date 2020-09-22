Sacred Defense begets culture of self-sacrifice, martyrdom

Speaking in a session of Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution on Tuesday, Rouhani said that the religious and belief culture of youth of this land and territory was the main factor of resistance, endurance and victory in the eight years of the Sacred Defense.

He reiterated that the Sacred Defense brought about the culture of Jihad, self-sacrifice and martyrdom.

While commemorating the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988, Rouhani pointed to the resistance of the noble nation of Islamic Iran against the world powers during these years and added, “In a relatively long period after the World War II, not only Iranian nation stood against the aggressor but also stood against all world powers and achieved victory at last.”

While clarifying the cultural approaches during the eight years of Sacred Defense, Rouhani referred to the key role of manpower and military equipment and added, “In some countries, military equipment and warfare play a leading role in war but undoubtedly, youth of the country played a constructive role in the eight years of the Sacred Defense and managed to thwart all conspiracies waged by enemies against the country and finally attained historic victory.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to the achievements of the Sacred Defense and added, “Sacred Defense created and strengthened a modern culture in Iranian society.”

Culture plays a leading and fundamental role in clarification of Sacred Defense eras, he said, adding, “As Leader of the Islamic Revolution reiterated in his recent remarks, today, cultural figures and activists burden the great responsibility and should explain and clarify the facts and realities of eight years of the Sacred Defense for the next generation.”

Eight years of Sacred Defense is a golden page in the history of the Islamic Iran and should be clarified c;early for the rising generation, students and schoolchildren, President Rouhani added.

