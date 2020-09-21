Leader honors 1mn Iran-Iraq war veterans via videoconference

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed over one million Iran-Iraq war veterans on Monday through videoconference and hailed their braveries during the eight years of the Sacred Defense.

Speaking on the occasion of 40th anniversary of the beginning of the Sacred Defense – the war Imposed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein against Iran, the Leader said that the country stood alone against the US, the Soviet Union and the West during the war.

This ceremony was held at Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran.