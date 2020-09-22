Iran to export defense equipment with arms embargo lifted

IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Monday that removal of the arms embargo will open a door for Iran to export its defense equipment.

Iran stood alone against world powers during Iraq war: Leader

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei hailed the braveries of the Iraq-Iran War veterans, saying that the country stood alone against the US, the Soviet Union and the West during the war.

IAEA seeking to reinforce cooperation with Iran

Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi welcomed the agreement between the Agency and Iran and expressed hope that both sides enhance mutual trust.

Iran will never renegotiate an issue already discussed: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not talk about the negotiated issue again. Speaking in a meeting of US Council of Foreign Relations on Monday, held via videoconference, he termed the United States as violator of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and added, “Iran has not hesitation in negotiating but will not renegotiate for what has already been negotiated.”

US sanctions have no effect on AEOI’s peaceful activities

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that US new sanctions cannot stop Iran’s nuclear activities.

Those who start a war don’t end it: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran stood tall during Iran-Iraq war by relying on its own capabilities. In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, “We commemorate our fallen heroes—40 yrs after Saddam’s invasion & start of 8 yr Iran-Iraq war. We stood tall, with the world supporting the aggressor—even w/ chemical weapons. Let's remember: -We can only rely on ourselves; -Those who start a war don’t end it; -War has no winner.”

Strategic patience, Iran' macro-policy over US 2020 election

The Deputy Interior Minister for Political Affairs said, "Regarding the fact that hostility is the main common denominator of American officials, so Iran's macro-policy towards US election result is strategic patience."

COVID-19 kills 177, infects 3,341 in Iran in a day

The daily count of COVID-19 infections in Iran reached 3,341 on Monday, bringing the total cases to 425,481, according to the Health Ministry. Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said that the respiratory illness claimed the lives of 177 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the death tally to 24,478.

