Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 21

Aftab:

World says ‘NO’ to US; all parties reject US claim of returning of UN sanction on Iran

Ebtekar:

Psychological ‘trigger’ over Iranian economy

US alone in using snapback; a voiceless sanctions solo

Etemad:

Rouhani announced victory in diplomatic war

Ettela’at:

America will receive firm response if decides to bully

Zarif: We do not need European arms

Iran:

America’s ‘maximum isolation’

Rouhani vows to give firm response to any US bullying

Javan:

America cannot defeat us on battlefield: IRGC cmdr.

Now its 4+1’s turn to practically confront US bullying

Kayhan:

Poll: 78% of Americans believe election in US not fair, free

Once they prevented import of barbed wire, now afraid of our missile export

MAH