Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 21

Aftab:
World says ‘NO’ to US; all parties reject US claim of returning of UN sanction on Iran
Ebtekar:
Psychological ‘trigger’ over Iranian economy
US alone in using snapback; a voiceless sanctions solo
Etemad:
Rouhani announced victory in diplomatic war
Ettela’at:
America will receive firm response if decides to bully
Zarif: We do not need European arms
Iran:
America’s ‘maximum isolation’
Rouhani vows to give firm response to any US bullying
Javan:
America cannot defeat us on battlefield: IRGC cmdr.
Now its 4+1’s turn to practically confront US bullying
Kayhan:
Poll: 78% of Americans believe election in US not fair, free
Once they prevented import of barbed wire, now afraid of our missile export
MAH
