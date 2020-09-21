FM Zarif to visit Moscow on Thursday

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Moscow on September 24 and have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department and special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, he [Zarif] is coming. His consultations with Sergei Lavrov are planned for September 24", Kabulov said. "They will discuss the usual issues — bilateral relations, Syria, JCPOA, other regional issues".

According to Kabulov, the ministers will discuss the potential lifting of an arms embargo.

Moscow previously defended Tehran, criticizing the unilateral actions of the United States in connection with the situation around Iran's nuclear programme. Russia stressed that Washington's claim that the UN sanctions on Iran were restored was misleading as the UN Security Council (UNSC) took no such steps.

Zarif's Previous visit to Moscow took place in July. During his visit, he met and bilateral talks with senior Russian officials.

ZZ/SPUTNIK