The World to choose independence-based multilateralism

In his twitter account on Monday, Bahram Ghasemi pointed to the unjustified and unreliable moves taken by the United States in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and reiterated that the world will choose independence-based multilateralism over coercive unilateralism and a historical turning point is emerging.

He went on to say that the unreliable actions taken by the United States in the United Nations Security Council, persistence of stubbornness and sabotage after opposition of most members of the UN Security Council as well as false claim of reinstating UN sanctions against Iran were another part of a self-proclaimed scenario to challenge the transcendent achievements of the growing world in multilateralism field.

The non-compliance of the UN Security Council and parties involved in JCPOA including three European countries (France, Germany and UK) with the US anti-Iran approach marked a triple defeat for the US’s illegitimate and illegal actions, he said, adding, “Adherence of E3 (three European countries) to their commitments in Iran’s nuclear deal could be their first response and practical action in the face of Iran's legitimacy and commitment.”

Iranian Ambassador to France Bahram Ghasemi once again pointed out that the world will choose independence-based multilateralism over the coercive unilateralism and that historical turning point in emerging.

MA/IRN84049263