Iran nuclear scientists ready to face US coercion: AEOI

In a tweet on Thursday, AEOI wrote, "The Islamic Republic of Iran nuclear scientists(@aeoiorg), following the guidelines of the Supreme leader (@khamenei_ir), are ready to face the coercion and unilateralism of the US government relating to the use of the nuclear energy."

"Foresight approach in #peaceful_deployment of nuclear energy is the strategic principle for Islamic Republic of Iran and nuclear power will remain in the dominance of the Iranian nation for ever," it added.

AEOI's tweet came as the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently claimed in his tweets that Iran continues its terrorist attacks around the world and its efforts to develop its nuclear program.

"Iran claims it doesn't want a nuclear weapon, then threatens the world with its nuclear program. All nations must reject the regime's extortion," Pompeo claimed.

"The U.S. will never allow the world's leading state sponsor of terror to have the world's deadliest weapon—and yes, we can prevent it and will," he added.

ZZ/5049165