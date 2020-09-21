Pompeo announces US sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Defense

Pompeo told reporters on Monday that the US specifically imposed sanctions on two individuals who he claimed play an essential role in Iran’s uranium enrichment operations, Sputnik News reported.

"Today, I will take the first action under this new executive order by sanctioning the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, and Iran's Defense Industries Organization and its director”, he noted.

Separately, the Secretary of State said that the new US sanctions were imposed against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over his bolstering ties with Tehran.

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, for his part, said that the Trump administration has authorized sanctions on states, companies, and individuals who assist Iran in weapons trade.

The statement came after Pompeo announced on Saturday that all UN sanctions against Iran were "back in effect" under the “snapback” mechanism of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The mechanism envisages an array of punitive measures if Iran violates its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was quick to declare that he cannot take any action on Pompeo’s announcement due to what he described as “uncertainty” related to the issue.

Referring to the JCPOA, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, in turn, stressed that the US has no right to unilaterally restore international sanctions on Iran on the basis of an agreement it has withdrawn from.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, for his part, said in a televised speech on Sunday that the US is facing defeat in its recent sanctions decision against the Islamic Republic.

US efforts to extend Iran's Arms Embargo is due to its concern that the Islamic Republic will be a competitor in the arms trade in the future.

FA/PR