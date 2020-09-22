Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 22

Ebtekar:

Leader talks about unique leadership of Imam Khomeini, rational defense of Iranian nation

Ettela’at:

Iraq’s Badr org. says it owes Iranians or fighting against terrorism

Zarif: Iran will not hold talks about what has already been discussed

Leader: Sacred Defense showed any aggression will receive crushing response

Salehi says maintaining JCPOA is a common responsibility for all intl. community

Iran:

America imposes sanction against Iran’s Ministry of Defense

Javan:

Sacred Defense among most rational actions of the Iranian nation: Leader

Moscow says not afraid of selling arms to Iran

Maj. Gen. Salami: US is rotten from inside

Kayhan:

All Sacred Defense rational with leadership of Imam Khomeini

Egyptian people take to streets against General al-Sisi

Velayati: American dog’s wagging will achieve nothing

MAH