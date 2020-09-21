US irritated 'no country considers it as JCPOA participant'

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said that the United States is extremely irritated by the fact that nobody and no country stands ready to recognize it as a JCPOA participant.

In his twitter account on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “US is extremely irritated by the fact that practically nobody stands ready to recognize it as a #JCPOA participant capable to trigger snapback.”

“There is nothing to complain about. This is an obvious case of miscalculation caused by enormous role of ideology in #US foreign policy,” he added.

Ulyanov showed reaction to the remarks of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his criticism of European countries due to lack of their support from US anti-Iran moves.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday claimed that UN sanctions against Iran has been reinstated with the termination of a 30-day deadline since a move taken by Washington for activation of snapback trigger mechanism.

Following the statement issued by Mike Pompeo, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell emphasized that Washington cannot reinstate international sanctions against Tehran unilaterally.

"The question is to what extent their views correspond to approaches of the US authorities," he added.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran struck with six major powers - the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US - the UN conventional arms embargo is to set to expire on October 18.

The US, which abandoned that deal in May 2018, claimed it has triggered a "snap back," or resumption, of all UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo, which would take effect at 8pm on Saturday night (00:00 GMT on Sunday).

This is while the other parties to the nuclear deal and most of the UN Security Council have said the US has no right to reimpose the UN sanctions and that the move has no legal effect.

All members of the Security Council, except the US, have either remained silent or said that the US has no place in this room to remain silent or make a comment, he added.

