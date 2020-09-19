Russia once again rules out activation of snapback

In a tweet on Saturday, Ulyanov wrote, "Some people in US believe that even their close allies in certain situations must without any hesitation and without any consideration say “Yes, Sir”. They definitely deserve more respect."

His tweet came as a response to the political advisor and aide to the US National Security Advisor in the Donald Trump administration Richard Goldberg's tweet.

"They will all be surprisingly capable of complying with US secondary sanctions issued to enforce the snapback they are incapable of recognizing," Goldberg wrote in reaction to a correspondent's tweet.

"In a letter to the 15-member body, seen by Reuters, the three European parties to the nuclear deal said any decision or action taken to reimpose U.N. sanctions “would be incapable of legal effect.”

In another tweet, Ulyanov wrote, "Some people close to current US administration do not hesitate to intimidate and blackmail closest #US allies on issues related to the interests of non-proliferation with regard to #Iran."

"The question is to what extent their views correspond to approaches of the US authorities," he added.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran struck with six major powers - the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US - the UN conventional arms embargo is to set to expire on October 18.

The US, which abandoned that deal in May 2018, claimed it has triggered a "snap back," or resumption, of all UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo, which would take effect at 8pm on Saturday night (00:00 GMT on Sunday).

This is while the other parties to the nuclear deal and most of the UN Security Council have said the US has no right to reimpose the UN sanctions and that the move has no legal effect.

