Energy ministry delegation to embark for Afghanistan

The delegation will be led by Homayoun Ha'eri, the Iranian deputy energy minister.

The establishment of a wind corridor at the Iran-Afghanistan joint border is of the important issues which is to be conferred during this trip.

The corridor will be one of the best areas to install wind farms to convert wind energy into electricity.

As accorded, an exhibition of the achievements of the Iranian electricity industry is also scheduled to be held in Afghanistan. Investors, traders and officials of the Afghan electricity industry will visit the exhibition.

Based on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the two countries in August 2019, Iran repairs damaged electric transformers and turbines of power plants in Afghanistan.

The MOU was signed by Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Ha'eri and the Director General of Tavanir Organization Mohammad Hassan Motavalizadeh on the Iranian side and Amanallah Ghaleb, the Director General of Afghanistan Electricity Company, on the Afghan side.

In the MOU, the two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of "repairing the worn-out power transmission equipment", "construction of armor lines", "synchronization of two countries' grids" and other issues related to the electricity industry.

