Kabul to host largest Iran's energy exhibition: TPOI chief

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Deputy of Industry Minister Hamid Zadboum made the announcement on Tuesday.

Referring to the importance of developing Iran's trade relations in the region as well as expanding non-oil exports, he said that based on this important issue, the first exhibition of Iran's technical and engineering services in the field of water, electricity and energy will be inaugurated in Kabul on Tuesday, September 22.

The opening ceremony of this specialized exhibition is set to be held today in Kabul in the presence of officials and businessmen from both countries, he added.

According to the coordination, 100 Iranian companies are scheduled to introduce their capabilities in related fields in order to develop the export of technical and engineering services and related industries to Afghanistan, Zadboum said.

He went on to say that a 120-member delegation of Iranian businessmen in the field of energy and municipal services will have fruitful talks with the Afghan side during their four-day stay in Afghanistan.

Head of TPOI said that one of the goals of the exhibition is to develop urban diplomacy with Afghan cities.

ZZ/5030039