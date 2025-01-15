Iraqi PM stresses Iran important role in fighting terrorism

In an interview with the BBC’s Arabic and English channels, Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s independence in decision-making, emphasizing that no external influence controls Iraqi decisions, and the government does not allow interference in its internal affairs.

Al-Sudani noted Iraq’s good relations with its regional and international neighbors, stating that Iran is a neighboring country with which Iraq has many partnerships and cooperations, Shafaq News reported.

Describing Iraq's relations with both the United States and Iran as an asset, Al-Sudani said this positions Iraq as a bridge for fostering understanding among regional countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Al-Sudani criticized Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s cabinet for attempting to escalate regional conflicts by exploiting the international community’s silence regarding crimes in the region. He stated that the international community has failed to stop these crimes and that the media, especially in the West, remains silent about Israeli violations.

On regional developments, Al-Sudani referred to several events after October 7, 2023, particularly in Syria, and affirmed that Iraq seeks to engage in dialogue and peaceful solutions. He stressed Iraq's respect for the Syrian people’s right to self-determination, adding that all Syrians’ rights must be respected, and terrorism must be confronted.

Al-Sudani addressed the presence of multiple foreign forces in Syria, asserting Iraq’s opposition to any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

