Cambodian FM willing to visit Tehran

Ali Akbar Nazari, the Iranian ambassador to Vietnam and accredited to Cambodia, held talks with Sokhonn on Tuesday.

Highlighting the friendly political relations and stressing the need to speed up political and economic cooperation, Nazari, on behalf of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Iraqi, invited Sokhonn to visit Tehran to discuss collaboration opportunities.

Nazari voiced Iran's readiness to cooperate across all fields and share experiences, knowledge, and technology and also called for establishing a joint economic commission, signing cooperation agreements, and convening a meeting of the political advisory committee led by the deputy foreign ministers.

In response, the Cambodian foreign minister expressed interest in visiting Iran and offered to host the Iranian foreign minister in Cambodia.

In a related development on Tuesday, the Iranian diplomat held talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Cambodia, Samdech Khuon Sudary.

