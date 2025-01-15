Israel, Hamas agree in principle to Gaza ceasefire deal

The CBS report stated on Tuesday night that Arab, American, and Zionist officials said on the condition of anonymity that the Israeli regime and Hamas have agreed upon a draft agreement for a ceasefire and, if all goes well, will be finalized by Israel and Hamas this week.

Suppose the final details are confirmed and the Israeli regime also approves it. In that case, the implementation of the agreement may begin this weekend, which means that the ceasefire agreement was signed in the final days of US President Joe Biden's administration and the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump will oversee its implementation, sources told CBS.

The American media outlet also claimed that, based on a document it obtained, the first phase of the deal will see the prisoners’ swap while the second phase of the agreement includes the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza.

According to CBS, the third phase of the agreement will include the exchange of bodies, the beginning of Gaza's reconstruction, and the opening of the borders.

Israeli media outlets had previously reported that Hamas and the regime would probably reach a ceasefire agreement on Thursday or Friday, claiming that progress has been made in the agreement on the exchange of prisoners and that the regime's military is preparing for a withdrawal from Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have not reacted officially to the potential deal.

But Hamas announced that its leaders held a series of consultations with the leaders of other Palestinian groups and informed them of the progress in the ongoing negotiations with the Zionist regime in Doha.

