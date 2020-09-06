Semnan exports 96K tons of non-oil goods since March 20

The exported volume was at the value of $79 million, Ali Teshnehdel told reporters on Sunday.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, UAE, Pakistan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkmenistan were the most important destinations for exports from this province, he said.

This is while $360 million of goods were imported into the province in the said time, according to the official.

As he informed, machinery and equipment, raw materials, chemical products, textile materials, components and parts of household appliances, metal products, auto parts, raw materials for the production of sanitary products and detergents were among the major goods imported by Semnan in the said period.

