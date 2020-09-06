  1. Economy
Semnan exports 96K tons of non-oil goods since March 20

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Head of Industry, Mining and Trade Organization of Semnan province announced that a total of 96,000 tons of non-oil goods have been exported from the province since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

The exported volume was at the value of $79 million, Ali Teshnehdel told reporters on Sunday.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, UAE, Pakistan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkmenistan were the most important destinations for exports from this province, he said.

This is while $360 million of goods were imported into the province in the said time, according to the official.

As he informed, machinery and equipment, raw materials, chemical products, textile materials, components and parts of household appliances, metal products, auto parts, raw materials for the production of sanitary products and detergents were among the major goods imported by Semnan in the said period.

