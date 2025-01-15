5 killed in major fire in southern Peru

The fire started around 11:00 p.m. local time Monday (04:00 GMT Tuesday) in the Carlos Portocarrero Dongo settlement in Secocha, Camana province. It was brought under control by early Tuesday morning, leaving at least 10 homes damaged and over 100 people homeless, Xinhua reported.

Jose Barrezueta, head of the Regional Emergency Operations Center of Arequipa, told the private broadcaster Radio Programas del Peru that five fatalities had been confirmed so far.

"Another person injured in the fire is being treated at a local hospital," according to the National Emergency Operations Center.

According to La Republica newspaper, initial investigations indicate the fire was caused by a short circuit in a prefabricated house, triggering the explosion of domestic gas tanks, which intensified the blaze.

"The flames spread rapidly, consuming multiple homes and leaving families with no time to react," the outlet reported.

SD/