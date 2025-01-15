  1. World
US coalition attacks Syria-Turkey border

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The US coalition on Wednesday launched a drone attack on the border between Syria and Turkey.

A security source in Syria told Al Jazeera that a drone belonging to the American coalition has targeted an area around the Sarmada area on the border between Syria and Turkey.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

