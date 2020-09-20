Iran opens largest industrial batteries’ production complex

Several national projects of the Energy Resources Development Organization of the Ministry of Defense were opened and put into operation in the presence of Iranian minister of defense.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of the largest Industrial Batteries’ Production Complex in the country and unveiling ceremony of the first wind turbine, manufactured domestically by the experts of the defense industry, Amir Hatami said, “At the threshold of the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and in the year named after by Leader of the Islamic Revolution as ‘Surge in Production’, enemies of the Islamic Iran are seeking to target the livelihood of the Iranian people by imposing the toughest sanctions against the country.”

"Relying upon domestic capabilities and round-the-clock efforts, experts in the defense industry of the country could take giant strides in the field of supply of energy for various defense fields and increased the production capacity of industrial batteries in the country up to 180 million ampere/hour which is a great achievement for the country in sanctions condition.”

With the implementation of this giant industrial unit in the field of producing industrial batteries, a considerable portion of important domestic needs of the country in the fields of telecommunications, power plant and refinery has been met, he said, adding, accordingly, millions of dollars will be saved the country.

With due observance to the said issue, Islamic Republic of Iran could attain the capability of exporting industrial batteries, presenting technical and engineering services, increasing productivity, reducing final costs, saving foreign currency, promoting qualitative indicators, gaining customs satisfaction and preventing import of foreign products into the country, etc., Brigadier General Amir Hatami emphasized.

