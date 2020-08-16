  1. Economy
Aug 16, 2020, 1:49 PM

Yazd earns $103 million in exports during four months

Yazd earns $103 million in exports during four months

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – More than 860,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $103 million were exported from Yazd province, central Iran, during the first four months of the current fiscal (March 20- July 21), a senior official said.

“The main products exported over the period were construction materials, such as tiles and ceramics, steel and glass products, iron bars and Molybdenum dioxide,” Mohammadreza Alamdar-Yazdi, the head of Yazd Industries, Mining and Trade said.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan, the UAE, Azerbaijan, Oman, Armenia, Turkey and the Netherlands were respectively Yazd’s top customers in the four months, he added.

Alamdar-Yazdi noted that some around 11,000 tons of goods worth $38 million were imported through the province’s customs during the same period.

Industrial machinery, parts and equipment, electricity and electrode equipment, chemicals, cellulose and polymer were the main goods imported into the province.

MR/IRN83906024

News Code 162328

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News