Yazd earns $103 million in exports during four months

“The main products exported over the period were construction materials, such as tiles and ceramics, steel and glass products, iron bars and Molybdenum dioxide,” Mohammadreza Alamdar-Yazdi, the head of Yazd Industries, Mining and Trade said.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan, the UAE, Azerbaijan, Oman, Armenia, Turkey and the Netherlands were respectively Yazd’s top customers in the four months, he added.

Alamdar-Yazdi noted that some around 11,000 tons of goods worth $38 million were imported through the province’s customs during the same period.

Industrial machinery, parts and equipment, electricity and electrode equipment, chemicals, cellulose and polymer were the main goods imported into the province.

