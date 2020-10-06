22nd Iran Intl. Steel Exhibition kicks off in Kish

The Chairman of Board of Directors and Chief Executive of Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO) Gholamhossein Mozaffari was the first speaker in the inaugural ceremony who pointed to the spread of the coronavirus in the country and added, “Despite tough conditions caused by the outbreak of coronavirus, as well as special attention of responsible officials to observe health protocols, social-distancing, etc., this exhibition was inaugurated on Kish Island.”

Since specialized and technical companies have participated in this edition of the exhibition, suitable opportunity has been provided for these companies to exchange information, technical knowhow and share their experience on the relevant issues, he emphasized.

He pointed to the considerable growth in steel industry of the country and added, “Crude raw materials needed for producing steel have been added to the added-value chain and this issue can be considered as a strong point in steel industry of the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mozaffari pointed to the participation of knowledge-based companies in this edition of exhibition and added, “Kish Innovation Center is one of the knowledge-based companies which is active in the field of manufacturing steel, showcasing its latest products in the exhibition.”

Setting up knowledge-based companies in Kish Island is an influential and valuable move, he said, adding, “Kish Free Zone Organization welcomes those companies which are active in the steel field.”

The products showcased in this exhibition include parts and equipment in production lines, raw materials in steel industry, refractories, lubricants, etc. and enthusiasts can visit the exhibition site on Oct. 6-8.

