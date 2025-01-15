Russia adapted to life under sanctions: PM

"Russia is under increasing sanctions pressure. However, we managed to adapt to these conditions. Domestic production and import substitution in various branches are developing," the Russian prime minister said, according to TASS.

"Our industry has been demonstrating good results. After 11 months last year, its growth surpassed 4% with 8% in the processing segment," he added.

Mishustin assured that Moscow will continue to "do all that is necessary to stabilize the dynamics of the economy and restore investment activity.".

SD/