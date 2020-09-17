Rouhani congratulates new Japanese PM on appointment

In a message on Thursday, Rouhani expressed hope that the relations between Iran and Japan will be further promoted in the interests of the two nations and in different political, economic, and cultural fields.

The Iranian president also wished health and success for Yoshihide Suga and prosperity for the Japanese nation.

He further expressed gratitude to the former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for his considerable contributions to Iran-Japan relations.

The lower house of Japan’s parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister on Wednesday, following the resignation of Abe over health issues.

