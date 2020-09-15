Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 15

Arman-e Melli:
Ex-diplomat: UAE after obtaining part of Oman’s territory
Biden vows to continue sanctions against Iran, return to JCPOA
Ebtekar:
Ambiguities of Afghanistan peace talks
Government retreats from selling oil bonds to people
Ettela’at:
Nuclear chief: Iran achieved technology of stable isotope
Velayati: Reactionary Arab leaders will be disgraced
Khorasan:
Saudi coalition crimes in Yemen led to killing 16,000, injuring 26,000 people
Kayhan:
Defeating oil sanctions by multiple exports of oil products
Europe became bolder after not receiving Iran’s response on their failure in honoring JCPOA commitments
US police punch black man in front of family
Your Comment