Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 15

Arman-e Melli:

Ex-diplomat: UAE after obtaining part of Oman’s territory

Biden vows to continue sanctions against Iran, return to JCPOA

Ebtekar:

Ambiguities of Afghanistan peace talks

Government retreats from selling oil bonds to people

Ettela’at:

Nuclear chief: Iran achieved technology of stable isotope

Velayati: Reactionary Arab leaders will be disgraced

Khorasan:

Saudi coalition crimes in Yemen led to killing 16,000, injuring 26,000 people

Kayhan:

Defeating oil sanctions by multiple exports of oil products

Europe became bolder after not receiving Iran’s response on their failure in honoring JCPOA commitments

US police punch black man in front of family