The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, represented in Washington by their foreign ministers, are set to become the third and the fourth Arab countries to normalize relations with the Israeli Regime after Egypt did so in 1979 and Jordan in 1994, Sputnik News reported.

"We're very far down the road with five additional countries", Trump said, as quoted in a White House pool report.

Trump made his remarks on Tuesday ahead of the signing of historic diplomatic deals between the Israeli Regime and two Arab nations that could herald a considerable change in Middle East power dynamics.

Israeli Regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Bahrain’s delegation led by Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani have already arrived at the White House ahead of the signing ceremony.

On 11 September, the Israeli Regime and Bahrain agreed to normalize relations. The two countries decided to establish diplomatic ties a month after a similar landmark deal was brokered by the United States between the Israeli Regime and the United Arab Emirates, which, among other things, required the Israeli Regime to give up its plans to extend sovereignty over parts of the West Bank. Bahrain then became the fourth Arab country to recognize the Israeli Regime. The first two were Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the US peace initiatives as biased in favor of the Zionist Regime and criticized the UAE and Bahrain for eroding the common Arab position, which offered normalization to the Israeli Regime as a reward for withdrawing from the "occupied territories".

FA/PR