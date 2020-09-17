Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 17

Kayhan
UAE, Bahrain will pay the price for disgraceful normalization of ties with the Israeli regime: Velayati
E3 claims it has fulfilled more than JCPOA commitments
Rouhani deplores UAE, Bahrain for seeking ties with the Israeli regime
Ebtekar
We are in economic war: Rouhani
Etela’at
Public outcry over UEA, Bahrain normalizations with the Israeli regime
President urges provision of the grounds to mitigate economic pressure on people
Deputy FM: US unable to introduce a substitute to JCPOA
Palestinian cause the first issue of the Muslim World: Velayati
Mardom Salari
Zarif chides Politico’s claims
President says Iran in the middle of economic war, but facing economic terrorism
Riyadh developing nuclear activities
MR
