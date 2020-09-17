  1. Iran
Sep 17, 2020, 9:19 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 17

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, September 17.

Kayhan

UAE, Bahrain will pay the price for disgraceful normalization of ties with the Israeli regime: Velayati

E3 claims it has fulfilled more than JCPOA commitments

Rouhani deplores UAE, Bahrain for seeking ties with the Israeli regime

Ebtekar

We are in economic war: Rouhani

Etela’at

Public outcry over UEA, Bahrain normalizations with the Israeli regime

President urges provision of the grounds to mitigate economic pressure on people

Deputy FM: US unable to introduce a substitute to JCPOA

Palestinian cause the first issue of the Muslim World: Velayati

Mardom Salari

Zarif chides Politico’s claims

President says Iran in the middle of economic war, but facing economic terrorism

Riyadh developing nuclear activities

