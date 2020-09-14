Israeli Regime struggling to dominate Nile to Euphrates

He made the remarks in a meeting with Former Prime Minister of Iraq and the secretary-general of the Islamic Dawa Party Nouri al-Maliki on Monday.

Referring to the US strategy to spread disagreement among regional countries, Shamkhani called for unity in the region.

He went on to say that the US seeks to ensure the security of the Zionist Regime by weakening regional countries.

“The Israeli Regime is struggling to materialize its desire to dominate the Nile to the Euphrates,” he added.

Shamkhani noted that the Islamic World will never allow the enemies to achieve such a dangerous and treacherous plan.

Nouri al-Maliki further appreciated the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism as well as establishing peace and security in the region and emphasized on expanding bilateral relations.

“As we have removed terrorism from Iraq and the region with unity and resistance, we will be able to neutralize the threats that target the Holy Quds and the existence of Palestine through the joint efforts of Islamic countries,” he added.

