Egypt’s Sisi warns ‘all options open’ after dam talks fail

Delegations from the three countries met in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the current chair of the African Union (AU), in an attempt to break the deadlock in negotiations, Aljazeera TV English website reported. The talks concluded on Tuesday with no resolution to long-running disputes about the operation and filling of the dam’s reservoir.

“I am telling our brothers in Ethiopia, let’s not reach the point where you touch a drop of Egypt’s water, because all options are open,” Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Wednesday.

“We have witnessed the cost of any confrontation,” he added, referring to past regional conflicts.

Egypt and Sudan, in statements after the Kinshasa meeting, accused Ethiopia of intransigence on restarting negotiations in advance of a second filling of the dam this year.

Ethiopia said on Tuesday it could not enter into an agreement that infringed on its rights to utilize the Nile.

Sudan and Egypt had proposed including the European Union, the United States and the United Nations as mediators in addition to the continuing AU facilitation of the talks.

Both countries said Ethiopia rejected the proposal during the meeting, which Seleshi said was part of an attempt to cause delay.

