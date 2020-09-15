Palestine not to give up resistance against Israeli occupiers

“The Resistance Movement will not put aside its weapon,” Ziyad al-Nakhalah was also quoted as saying by Palestine’s Al-Quds Arabic-language daily, while reacting to the US and Zionists' struggles to push back Palestinians’ battle against the occupiers.

"Not only will we not abandon the weapon of resistance, but we will also take steps to boost the resistance as much as possible," he added.

Regarding the continuation of the siege of the Palestinian lands, the Islamic Jihad Movement’s leader said, "The continuation of the siege of Gaza is a continuation of the Zionist aggression against the rights of the Palestinian people."

He further stressed the need to increase the unity among the various Palestinian resistance groups.

MR/5024279/