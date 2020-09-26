Active resistance key to defeat economic sanctions: Shamkhani

“Defeat of the Abadan siege on September 26, 1981, confronted the illusory Ba'athist enemy with the miracle of Resistance Culture,” Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani tweeted in three languages of Persian, Arabic, and English on Saturday, commemorating the day when Iranian forces ended Abadan Siege around one year after the start of the war.

“Even today, economic siege, from an enemy who thinks he is a thousand times stronger than us, will do nothing, with Active Resistance,” added the official.

President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled US out of the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018, imposing severe economic sanctions against Iran to pressure Tehran into a ‘better deal’.

Officials in Tehran have clearly announced that Iran will pursue ‘maximum resistance’ in face of the so-called ‘maximum pressure’ policy of the White House while also urging the international community to stand against US ‘bullying’.

