Bahrain move in normalizing tie with Israel, a clear treason

While condemning the shameful agreement and humiliating act, IDO’s Coordinating Council described it as a strategic stupidity and a great betrayal, adding that the history will never forget this heinous move taken by Bahrain.

The text of the statement is read as follows:

After accepting humiliation by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government, now accepting the humiliation of compromise by Bahraini government in diverting the world's public opinion from the first issue of the Islamic world and normalizing relations with the child-killing Israeli regime is a clear betrayal that will never diminish the determination and resistance of nations of the Islamic world. Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, we will soon witness the liberation of the occupied lands and territories as well as Al-Quds by the Palestinian people.

With this humiliating compromise, Bahraini rulers should know that allowing Zionist regime to step its foot in the Persian Gulf region will not be a simple issue and not only this irrational act will not lead to the spread of peace and security but also will lead to growing insecurity and instability in the region.

The foolish rulers, who are in a hurry to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel, will one day pay a heavy price for this great crime.

In continuation of their struggle in supporting the Palestinian cause, the brave nation of Bahrain will undoubtedly respond to this betrayal of the dictatorial rulers.

While strongly condemning this shameful agreement and humiliating act, the Coordinating Council of the Islamic Development Organization considers it a great treason that history will never forget.

MA/5023059