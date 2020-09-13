Normalization of relations with Zionist regime evil act

All the ruling Arab regimes that have tried or are trying to normalize relations with the Zionist regime know very well that this compromise is against the will of the divine law and the will of the nations of the Islamic Ummah and this is as fulfilling the will of the United States and Israel regime, while they are aware of its great losses for this Ummah and of the enmity of Israel regime and the United States with the Ummah, said Sheikh Isa Qassim.

The ruling regimes are never willing to do justice to the nations and want to exercise their dominion fully and seize every privilege and opportunity, he added.

They see submission to the United States and Israel, which is contrary to the interests of the Muslim Ummah and the religion of Islam, as a way to further dominate and oppress nations, he noted.

He stressed that if the nations of the Islamic Ummah want to be self-made and valuable, they should not neglect the policies of their country, and their will and desire should be respected in the affairs of the country and in domestic and foreign policies.

The normalization of relations with the occupying regime, which is rejected by the Islamic and Arab nations, will surely fail in the near future, he highlighted.

Sheikh Isa Qassim went on to say that the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is a great infelicitous and evil act.

Bahrain on Friday agreed to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the regime's relative isolation in the Middle East.

