Bahrain responsible for any Israeli regime's measures in PG

Alliance with the occupying and aggressor Zionist regime is not only ineffective in the survival of the shaky monarchical, dictatorial and unpopular regimes, but also accelerates their decline, it noted.

It added that the Al-Khalifa regime, which considers its survival to be completely dependent on the United States and the racist Zionist regime, has taken a path that will only lead to defeat.

The Iranian Parliament added that the Muslim nations will not allow the Palestinian goal to become the victim of the US [Presidential] elections and it will respond appropriately.

The reached compromise between Bahrain and the UAE with the Zionist child-killing regime cannot be translated as the acceptance of the Tel Aviv regime by the Muslim nation, it said.

"We, the representatives of the great nation of Iran, loudly declare that the battle for the liberation of Palestine will continue until the destruction of the occupying regime in Jerusalem," the statement said, "The faithful and Muslim youth will designated the fate of the Zionist regime."

It vowed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will pursue the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people and the liberation of the occupied Palestinian territories as the first issue of the Muslim world.

Al-Khalifa regime and the UAE are directly in charge of the consequences of any provocative action by the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf region, the statement said.

Getting allied with the Zionist regime will threaten the security of Bahrain and the UAE more than ever, it warned.

Bahrain on Friday agreed to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the regime's relative isolation in the Middle East.

