Iran freestyle league to kick off Oct. 1

In a meeting held at the Iran Wrestling Federation headquarters on Sunday with representatives of clubs in attendance, the date of the start of the competition was determined.

The first round of the event will be held in Tehran from October 1 while all teams are required to observe the required health protocols.

The date of the second round will be decided on after the announcement of the 2020 world championships events by the IWF.

The license for holding the event was granted on Saturday by the Health Ministry.

10 teams will compete in the league in two groups of five.

Also, 11 teams will compete in the Greco-Roman league but the starting date of the event has not been announced yet.

